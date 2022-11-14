76.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 14, 2022
type here...

Deputies arrest man suspected of snatching $300 from clerk at arcade

By Staff Report
Leonard Scott Stallman
Leonard Scott Stallman

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man suspected of snatching $300 from a clerk at an adult arcade.

Leonard Scott Stallman, 43, of Leesburg, was arrested last week when he was spotted at the Dreamers internet cafe in Bushnell. He was suspected of stealing about $300 in cash on Nov. 1 from a clerk at the Fun Adult Skills Arcade, also in Bushnell, according to an arrest report. In that incident, Stallman walked up to a clerk and asked for change. He snatched a wad of cash from her hands and ran out of the arcade. He was caught on video surveillance fleeing from the cafe.

When Stallman was spotted at the Dreamers internet cafe this past week, he consented to go to the sheriff’s office for an interview. Deputies determined he matched the person caught on surveillance Nov. 1 at the Fund Adult Skills Arcade.

Stallman was arrested on a charge of robbery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Overcrowding in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident agrees that overcrowding is a problem in The Villages.

The Villages’ greed

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends that greed is changing the quality of life in The Villages.

John Shewchuck is wrong about the reality of climate change

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that Villages-News.com Opinion writer John Shewchuk is wrong about climate change.

Some rentals in The Villages are legitimate source of worry

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous letter about rentals in neighborhoods in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Residents need to speak out against HUD housing in The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident was horrified to learn there is HUD housing in The Villages. She says residents need to speak out on this subject.

Photos