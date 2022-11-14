Deputies arrest man suspected of snatching $300 from clerk at arcade

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man suspected of snatching $300 from a clerk at an adult arcade.

Leonard Scott Stallman, 43, of Leesburg, was arrested last week when he was spotted at the Dreamers internet cafe in Bushnell. He was suspected of stealing about $300 in cash on Nov. 1 from a clerk at the Fun Adult Skills Arcade, also in Bushnell, according to an arrest report. In that incident, Stallman walked up to a clerk and asked for change. He snatched a wad of cash from her hands and ran out of the arcade. He was caught on video surveillance fleeing from the cafe.

When Stallman was spotted at the Dreamers internet cafe this past week, he consented to go to the sheriff’s office for an interview. Deputies determined he matched the person caught on surveillance Nov. 1 at the Fund Adult Skills Arcade.

Stallman was arrested on a charge of robbery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.