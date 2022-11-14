76 F
The Villages
Monday, November 14, 2022
DUI suspect with beer in truck arrested by police in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
A drunk driving suspect with beer in his truck was arrested by police in Lady Lake.

James Owen McLean, 44, of Wildwood, was driving a blue Chevy truck at about 8 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 when his erratic driving made an officer suspicious that he might be impaired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. At one point, it appeared that the truck might drive up onto the sidewalk. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. When the officer spoke to McLean, it was noted that he had “the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage.”  A blue Yeti-style cup was spotted in the truck and it contained beer. An unopened can of Yuengling Lager was found in a grocery bag on the front passenger floorboard.

McLean performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He pulled away from the officer when the officer attempted to take him into custody.

McLean was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,500 bond.

