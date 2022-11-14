76.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 14, 2022
type here...

Fleeing driver nabbed at Wawa after leading police on chase at 100 mph

By Staff Report
Christopher Ryan Henderson
Christopher Ryan Henderson

A fleeing driver was nabbed at a Wawa gas station and convenience store after leading police on a chase at 100 miles per hour.

Christopher R. Henderson, 35, of Dunnellon, was at the wheel of a 2020 GMC pickup at 3:50 a.m. Saturday when he was caught on radar traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Henderson’s vehicle accelerated to 100 mph when he ran a red light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza on the Historic Side of The Villages.  He eventually pulled over at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466.

“I don’t know why I fled from you, officer,” Henderson told the police officer who initiated the traffic stop.

Henderson was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of fleeing from a marked police car. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages’ greed

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends that greed is changing the quality of life in The Villages.

John Shewchuck is wrong about the reality of climate change

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that Villages-News.com Opinion writer John Shewchuk is wrong about climate change.

Some rentals in The Villages are legitimate source of worry

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous letter about rentals in neighborhoods in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Residents need to speak out against HUD housing in The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident was horrified to learn there is HUD housing in The Villages. She says residents need to speak out on this subject.

Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident suggests that he hasn’t found "middle class affordability" in The Villages.

Photos