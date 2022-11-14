67.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 14, 2022
type here...

Ruth Alexandra Nutt Tice

By Staff Report
Ruth Alexandra Nutt Tice
Ruth Alexandra Nutt Tice

Ruth Alexandra Nutt Tice (Sandra to her family and Ruth to her friends later in life) passed away on November 1st after a brief illness.

Ruth was born on November 14, 1937, to Winfred E. and Alenia A. Nutt in Tavares, FL. Although she was deaf from birth she led a very full and active life. She graduated from Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine. She married the love of her life, Merlin E. Tice and spent many years travelling, playing golf, bowling, bingo and bocce. She was involved with several deaf clubs in the area. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oxford.

Survivors are brother William E. Nutt and his wife Janet, sister Lanie Nutt Baxter, stepson Merlin E. Tice III and his wife Ila, stepdaughter Palla Duncan-Mack and husband Jim, sister-in law Karlene Tice, as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Deaf Ministry at First Baptist Church of Oxford or Cornerstone Hospice Casa Bella. Ruth’s service will be held at First Baptist Church of Oxford on Friday, November 18th at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

John Shewchuck is wrong about the reality of climate change

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that Villages-News.com Opinion writer John Shewchuk is wrong about climate change.

Some rentals in The Villages are legitimate source of worry

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous letter about rentals in neighborhoods in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Residents need to speak out against HUD housing in The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident was horrified to learn there is HUD housing in The Villages. She says residents need to speak out on this subject.

Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident suggests that he hasn’t found "middle class affordability" in The Villages.

Rhetorical ranting is a pathway to energy suicide

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident worries that the current ideological, rhetorical ranting is a pathway to energy suicide.

Photos