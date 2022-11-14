Ruth Alexandra Nutt Tice (Sandra to her family and Ruth to her friends later in life) passed away on November 1st after a brief illness.

Ruth was born on November 14, 1937, to Winfred E. and Alenia A. Nutt in Tavares, FL. Although she was deaf from birth she led a very full and active life. She graduated from Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine. She married the love of her life, Merlin E. Tice and spent many years travelling, playing golf, bowling, bingo and bocce. She was involved with several deaf clubs in the area. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oxford.

Survivors are brother William E. Nutt and his wife Janet, sister Lanie Nutt Baxter, stepson Merlin E. Tice III and his wife Ila, stepdaughter Palla Duncan-Mack and husband Jim, sister-in law Karlene Tice, as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Deaf Ministry at First Baptist Church of Oxford or Cornerstone Hospice Casa Bella. Ruth’s service will be held at First Baptist Church of Oxford on Friday, November 18th at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00.