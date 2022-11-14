Villager doesn’t want daughter prosecuted after claim of stolen money

A Villager doesn’t want to see her daughter prosecuted after going to the police department last month to file a report claiming she stole money.

Teddie Rose Morris, 30, was arrested Oct. 30 at her home in the Village of Country Club Hills after she grabbed her 69-year-old mother’s purse and took $30 and an EBT card, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother demanded the return of the money, and Morris gave it back “with the exception of a few dollars,” the report said. When the mother threatened to call police, Morris, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, pushed her mother down and got on top of her. Morris “forcibly” held her mother’s hands behind her back. Morris only released her mother after Morris’ boyfriend yelled at her. Morris and her boyfriend left the home. The mother went to the Lady Lake Police Department to report the incident. Morris was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

However, Morris mother later told the prosecutor’s office she did not want to see her daughter face charges.

“The victim has indicated she was drinking, hungover, and doesn’t remember well what happened just that the Defendant freaked out. The victim requested charges be dropped. Based on the victim’s statements coupled with her lack of desire to cooperate, the charges cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to an announcement from the prosecutor’s office that no information will be filed in the case.

Morris’ $1,000 bond, posted at the time of her release from jail, has been refunded, according to records in Lake County Court.