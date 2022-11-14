76.1 F
Monday, November 14, 2022
Wildwood man jailed after biting arm of sheriff’s deputy

By Staff Report
A Wildwood man was jailed after biting the arm of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

Nathan Tyler Marcy, 21, had been making suicidal threats Thursday night when law enforcement was summoned to the 6800 block of County Road 148 in Wildwood.

Deputies attempted to take Marcy into custody, however the native New Yorker resisted their efforts and bit a deputy on the forearm. Even after Marcy was put into the back of a patrol car, he attempted to spit at the deputy. Marcy also threatened to harm members of the deputy’s family.

March was arrested on charges of battery, resisting arrest and intimidation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $17,000 bond.

