Monday, November 14, 2022
Wildwood woman arrested after becoming ‘irate’ during interaction with police

By Meta Minton
Darian Noel Rose
Darian Noel Rose

A Wildwood woman was arrested after becoming “irate” during her interaction with police.

Darian Noel Rose, 24, was a passenger in a car in the wee hours Saturday when the vehicle ran over a curb in the area of Huey Street and County Road 44A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had “severe front-end damage” and was “dragging tree debris underneath it.” During a traffic stop, Rose yelled at the driver and admonished her not to speak with officers. Rose also used her body to block interaction between the driver and police officers. Rose was told “multiple times” to stop interfering, but would not comply with officers’ commands.

She was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

