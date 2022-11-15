Amenity fees putting a pinch on many Villagers

To the Editor:

I hope that “the powers that be” will seriously consider a pause in the increase of amenity fees for the coming year(s). So many of us are living on fixed incomes that can’t keep up with the increases in fuel and food costs, and putting us in a very awkward financial situation. I would hate to think of moving from The Villages that I have enjoyed for almost 20 years. Nor would I want to default on any of my obligations. I am no longer able to use most of the amenities that are included in my fees and feel that it is a cost that has no benefit, except that of staying in my home. I’m sure I’m not the only one and hope they will voice their opinions as well. Thanks for your time.

Patricia Cochran

Village of Rio Grande