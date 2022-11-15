79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
type here...

Amenity fees putting a pinch on many Villagers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I hope that “the powers that be” will seriously consider a pause in the increase of amenity fees for the coming year(s). So many of us are living on fixed incomes that can’t keep up with the increases in fuel and food costs, and putting us in a very awkward financial situation. I would hate to think of moving from The Villages that I have enjoyed for almost 20 years. Nor would I want to default on any of my obligations. I am no longer able to use most of the amenities that are included in my fees and feel that it is a cost that has no benefit, except that of staying in my home. I’m sure I’m not the only one and hope they will voice their opinions as well. Thanks for your time.

Patricia Cochran
Village of Rio Grande

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Renting in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident describes her reason for renting in The Village. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There is room for HUD housing in The Villages

A reader from Leesburg, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the “outrage” over HUD housing in The Villages.

Democrats need not apply

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Democrats need not apply in The Villages.

Overcrowding in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident agrees that overcrowding is a problem in The Villages.

The Villages’ greed

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends that greed is changing the quality of life in The Villages.

Photos