Dr. Nelson Randolph Moore, aged 88 years, passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on November 9, 2022 at Trinity Springs Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida.

Nelson is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Gail Lance Moore. Nelson and Gail met at Aliquippa High School in Pennsylvania in 1952. They attended Shippensburg State Teachers College where Nelson played varsity football. They were wed on May 31, 1957. From 1957 to 1959 Nelson served in the Army Third Division in Germany where their son Randy Paul Moore was born. Their daughter Gaynel Moore Cross was born in 1961 in Aliquippa. In 1962 they moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to obtain teaching positions. Nelson received a master’s degree from FAU and a Doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University. Throughout his thirty-year career with the School System of Broward County he served as a teacher, elementary school principal, director of elementary, middle and high schools and associate superintendent of curriculum.

After retiring they moved to The Villages, Florida where they lived for 26 years. Nelson enjoyed church, playing golf and spending time with family and friends. He was the happiest when reading the bible and walking hand in hand with his sweetheart Gail.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents Gertrude and Charles Moore and 5 siblings: Evelyn Divana, Raymond Moore, Jean Orr, Charlotte Reed and Charles Moore. Nelson was preceded in death by his precious son Randy Paul Moore with whom he has now been reunited with in Heaven. He leaves behind his wife Gail, daughter Gaynel and son-in-law John Harvey Cross. Nelson loved to spend time with his seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. His grandchildren are Alisha and Shaun Gyger, Randy Paul Moore Jr. and Clarize Moore, John Nelson and Elizabeth Cross, Christopher Nelson and Suzy Moore, Kayla and Jacob Wooten, Jamie Marie Cross and Amy Gail Cross. His great grandchildren are MacKenzie Gyger, Reese Gyger, Blaine Gyger, Rhiana Moore, Christopher Moore, Jack Cross, Wyatt Cross, Charlotte Cross, Sydney Moore, Brenley Moore, Annsley Wooten, Canah Wooten.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 8015 SE 180th Street, Oxford, FL 34484. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with services beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Military Honors.