Driver arrested after ‘picking up a drunk friend’ at bar at town square

A man who shouldn’t have been driving was arrested after climbing behind the wheel because he was “picking up a drunk friend” at a bar at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Pontiac Montana in the wee hours Sunday morning when he was spotted in the area of Paige Place at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who spotted Beigh was aware the California native does not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard.

Beigh admitted he knew he shouldn’t be driving. However, he said he “was picking up a drunk friend from the bar,” the report said.

The officer confirmed Beigh, who was arrested last month, has a revoked driver’s license and three prior convictions for driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.