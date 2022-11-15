Renting in The Villages

To the Editor:

I have owned and rented here. We are 74 and could not keep up the house, thus rent.

We’re quiet, don’t party or make noise. We take care of the rental. My family – including children ages 23, 22, 20 and 16 – respect everyone when they visit. They are all under our supervision and come with their Dad. If people here are unhappy, I suggest they move. We love The Villages, there’s no place like it. My company uses the family pools. And we’re in our golf cart with them.

Find some positive things about The Villages. People choose where they buy. We tend to live around Sumter Landing. We love it.

Susanne Mayne

Village of Virginia Trace