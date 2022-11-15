Senate president-designate names Baxley to her leadership team

The Florida Senate president-designate has named state Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, to her leadership team.

Kathleen Passidomo has announced that Baxley will serve as Senate president pro tempore for the 2022-2024 legislative term.

“Senator Baxley is a man of great personal faith, deeply committed to his family and community. Over more than 50 years of marriage, Dennis and Ginette have welcomed many children and grandchildren into their home, as well as numerous foster children, including several with physical challenges,” Passidomo said.

She noted that she and Baxley were both elected to the state senate in 2016 after serving in the Florida House of Representatives.

“I know he deeply respects each senator, as well as our processes and traditions,” she said.

Baxley tweeted his appreciation for Passidomo’s selection of him as part of his leadership team.

“I would be humbled to be her right hand as president pro tempore and it’s an honor to be a part of this incredible team of public servants,” Baxley said on Twitter.