Spruce Creek South man arrested at Wawa after alleged attack over $10

A Spruce Creek South man was arrested at a local Wawa gas station and convenience store after an alleged confrontation over $10.

A man who said he had been struck in the face by 37-year-old James Lee Stiger met with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The man had suffered a laceration on his lower and upper lips, according to the arrest report.

He said he only knew Stiger as “Jimmy” and met with him at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. The man said he owed $10 to Stiger, who climbed into his vehicle and grabbed the keys from the man’s hand. He called his mother and asked for the money so he could repay Stiger. The man told Stiger he was going home. Stiger threatened to punch the man and snatched his cell phone. The man tried to retake his cell phone from Stiger, who retaliated by punching him in the face.

Stiger was arrested on charges of battery and robbery by sudden snatching. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.