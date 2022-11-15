79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
type here...

Villager arrested after allegedly biting man on his hand

By Staff Report
Mary Kessler Westerlund
Mary Kessler Westerlund

A Villager was arrested Monday night at her home after allegedly biting a man on his hand.

Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The man told deputies that Westerlund “struck him multiple times” and bit his hand. He had a fresh bite mark on his hand and it was bleeding. The nature of his relationship to Westerlund was redacted from the arrest report.

Westerlund was booked on $1,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2019, Westerlund was sentenced to 10 days in jail after her second drunk driving arrest within a five-year period. The Pennsylvania native had been arrested on a DUI charge in 2015 at the Hampton Inn on County Road 466.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees putting a pinch on many Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says she loves living in The Villages. However, she no longer uses many of the amenities and would love to see some relief in her amenity fees.

Renting in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident describes her reason for renting in The Village. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There is room for HUD housing in The Villages

A reader from Leesburg, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the “outrage” over HUD housing in The Villages.

Democrats need not apply

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Democrats need not apply in The Villages.

Overcrowding in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident agrees that overcrowding is a problem in The Villages.

Photos