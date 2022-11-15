Villager arrested after allegedly biting man on his hand

A Villager was arrested Monday night at her home after allegedly biting a man on his hand.

Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The man told deputies that Westerlund “struck him multiple times” and bit his hand. He had a fresh bite mark on his hand and it was bleeding. The nature of his relationship to Westerlund was redacted from the arrest report.

Westerlund was booked on $1,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2019, Westerlund was sentenced to 10 days in jail after her second drunk driving arrest within a five-year period. The Pennsylvania native had been arrested on a DUI charge in 2015 at the Hampton Inn on County Road 466.