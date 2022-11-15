79.1 F
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Villagers breathe sigh of relief after scary neighbor arrested again

By Meta Minton
Villagers are breathing a sigh of relief after their scary neighbor was arrested again and landed back behind bars.

Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, of the Ashleigh Villas was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail.

A neighbor in the Ashleigh Villas said multiple squad cars from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office showed up looking for Kissinger, reportedly wanted on a trespassing warrant. Booking information was not immediately available.

Kissinger has been in the headlines as he has had his neighborhood on edge.

Neighbors have detailed Kissinger’s bizarre behavior which includes ringing neighborhood doorbells, revving his car’s engine, spray painting the villa road in front of his house and menacing neighbors with threatening, obscene language. Residents have described keeping guns and knives handy as they are fearful of Kissinger, who reportedly has a military background.

Brian Kissinger has spraayed the road in front of his villa and has a 22Restricted Area22 sign posted on his lamp post
Brian Kissinger spray painted the road in front of his villa and had a “Restricted Area” sign hanging from his lamp post.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes, who has a background in law enforcement and serves as the CDD 4 liaison to the sheriff’s office, has been working with Ashleigh Villas residents since their concerns came to light.

Kissinger entered a plea of not guilty recently in Marion County Court to a charge of criminal mischief, resulting from a “bizarre” incident at the Eagles Club on County Road 25 in Belleview. In addition to the Belleview Eagles Club incident, Kissinger was arrested at his home after setting a fire Sept. 27 to a box containing some kind of trash. Deputies who arrived on the scene were able to put out the fire with a neighbor’s garden hose. They detained Kissinger, who had a lighter.

