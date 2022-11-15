Wildwood mayor helps cut ribbon at new extended-stay hotel

Wildwood’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf.

The hotel, which was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group, began welcoming guests earlier this year. The hotel is located at 7555 Penrose Place in the Beaumont development off County Road 466A in Wildwood.

“As we celebrate the official grand opening of Home2 Suites Wildwood-The Villages, we are amazed by the warm welcome and support we’ve received from the Wildwood community,” said Punit Shah, chief executive officer of Liberty Group. “We are thankful for our many project partners who helped bring this hotel to life and are proud to contribute to Wildwood’s continued growth and development.”

Base4 served as the architect for the project with Wichman Construction handling construction. McKibbon Hospitality manages and operates the hotel, appointing longtime leader James House as general manager.

“It’s been wonderful to welcome guests over the past several months and showcase the property with our official grand opening celebration,” said House. “We look forward to continuing to serve this thriving community, providing travelers with a memorable experience and genuine hospitality.”

With modern, pet-friendly and eco-friendly accommodations, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages provides business and leisure travelers, as well as friends and families of The Villages residents with a “home-away-from-home” experience.

The hotel has 96 studio and one-bedroom suites across four floors, each guest suite features a kitchen equipped with a microwave, coffee maker, full-size refrigerator, as well as assorted cookware and dishware encouraging in-room food preparation and storage. The hotel also offers a fitness center combined with a laundry as well as a patio outdoor lounge with fire pits and grills.