Brothers from New York arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle with missing headlight

Brothers from New York were arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle which was pulled over for a missing headlight.

Shawn Douglas Backus, 27, and Zachary Thomas Backus, 25, who live together in Whitney Point, N.Y., were riding as passengers in a gray Hyundai Elantra on Monday night when the vehicle was pulled over because it had an expired tag and a missing headlight on the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The traffic stop was initiated at a Citgo gas station in Bushnell.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Shawn Backus was found to be in possession of a glass vial pen that contained a gold-colored oil substance that tested positive for THC. He was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession.

Zachary Backus turned over a bag that contained less than 20 grams of green leafy marijuana. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

Both men were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.