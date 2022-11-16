72.5 F
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
CDD 2 residents will have opportunity to learn about AED program

By Staff Report

Community Development District 2 residents will have an opportunity to learn about the Automated External Defibrillator program in The Villages during a question-and-answer meeting set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

This Q&A meeting will feature a presentation by Bob Sjogren, the Community Risk Reduction Coordinator with The Villages Public Safety Department. The purpose of the AED program is to increase the survival rates of cardiac arrest victims by:

  • Reducing collapse-to-CPR times by increasing citizen awareness of cardiac events in their neighborhood
  • Reducing collapse-to-defibrillation times by increasing awareness of neighborhood defibrillator (AED) locations
  • Provide necessary training and support

Sjogren will present how the AED program can be further implemented within CDD 2.

In addition Reb Benson, the newly elected CDD 2 representative on the Amenity Authority Committee will be present at this and future Q&A meetings to discuss AAC activities.

For more information: Call CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230; or send an Email to: [email protected] or [email protected]

