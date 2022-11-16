72.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
type here...

Illinois man moving to Florida nabbed with stolen U-Haul

By Staff Report
Michael Brizendine
Michael Brizendine

An Illinois man who said he was moving to Florida was nabbed with a stolen U-Haul.

Michael Brizendine, 39, of Evanston, Ill., was driving the U-Haul at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s Arizona license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in North Carolina. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store on U.S. 301 in Belleview.

Brizendine said he had rented the U-Haul in North Carolina and was moving down to Florida, according to the arrest report. He said he had a rental contract for the vehicle and was unaware it had been reported as stolen.

He was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $20,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident who has been in The Villages for more than 23 years has something to say to all of those complaining about “overcrowding” in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The losing and grift continues

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t help but mock former President Trump after the GOP lost ground in the U.S. Senate in the mid-term elections.

The Morse family should keep it up!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident praises the evolution of The Villages and encourages the Morse family to “keep it up.”

Amenity fees putting a pinch on many Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says she loves living in The Villages. However, she no longer uses many of the amenities and would love to see some relief in her amenity fees.

Renting in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident describes her reason for renting in The Village. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos