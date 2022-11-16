Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

To the Editor:

I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.

Donald Simson

Village of Santiago