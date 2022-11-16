The losing and grift continues

To the Editor:

So of Trump’s endorsements the only winner of consequence was JD Vance. And with Georgia about to re-elect Warnock in December, the Dems will have an actual gain in the Senate despite the right wing predictions of a “Red Wave.” It seems that America including an increasing number of Republicans are waving bye-bye to Trump. And hello to a flood gate of new Federal Judges nominated by President Biden which will sail through the Senate. Thank you, Donnie!

Americans of all political persuasions are against taking away our rights and freedoms and against authoritarianism. The twice impeached ex-President now has so many legal problems that I’ve lost count. And did you know his “Stop the Steal” grift continues unabated? His mid-term fundraising of $150 million has $94 million left unspent. That’ll buy a lot of solid gold toilets for Mar-A-Lago.

So I have a question for the Villagers for Trump. When are you going to change your name to “Villagers for DeSantis”? You can’t continue to embrace both, they hate each other and will eventually be in a death match. Word of advice: when you change your name you’ll have to go through a long bureaucratic process with The Villages as in their eyes it’ll be a brand new club. Better start filling out the forms now.

Casey Marr

Village of Pine Ridge