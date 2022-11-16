72.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
The Morse family should keep it up!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A poster said they have been here for 13 years and Mr. Schwartz promised no more growth. Well he’s been gone a long time. I’ve been here 22 years in six different homes, five new and one preowned. The Villages is better now with many more things to do, and quite frankly my first home here was mostly to spend 3 or 4 months a year. I never would have considered living here permanently the way it was then (very boring.)
I’m 83 and love the growth and what the family vision has been. Keep it up, Morse family.

Charles Osgood
Village of Buttonwood

 

Photos