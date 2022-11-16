72.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Villager with history of bizarre behavior arrested after defacing military memorabilia

By Meta Minton
A Villager with a history of bizarre behavior has been arrested after allegedly defacing military memorabilia.

Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, of the Ashleigh Villas was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with trespassing as well as a new charge of criminal mischief.

Kissinger, who is reportedly a military veteran, allegedly went to the Flying Boat Tap Room in Belleview and vandalized memorabilia which was to be auctioned off for charity, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Kissinger allegedly used a pen to the write the words “loser squid,” “faggot” and “Gay USN” on the items. The incident was captured on video surveillance. He is also charged with trespassing at the Flying Boat Tap Room, from which he had been previously banned.

Kissinger has been in the headlines as he has had his neighborhood on edge.

Neighbors have detailed Kissinger’s bizarre behavior which includes ringing neighborhood doorbells, revving his car’s engine, spray painting the villa road in front of his house and menacing neighbors with threatening, obscene language. Residents have described keeping guns and knives handy as they are fearful of Kissinger.

Kissinger entered a plea of not guilty recently in Marion County Court to another charge of criminal mischief, resulting from a “bizarre” incident at the Eagles Club on County Road 25 in Belleview.

