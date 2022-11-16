Woman wanted on Maryland DUI warrant arrested after traffic stop in Lady Lake

A woman wanted on a Maryland drunk driving warrant was arrested after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Morgan Rene Fagan, 41, of Leesburg, was driving a vehicle at about 4 a.m. Monday when she was pulled over on Teague Trail, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check with dispatch showed Fagan was wanted on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence. She told the police officer she “must have missed a court date.” She was also driving on a suspended license.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

When the vehicle was being prepped for towing, a passenger, 35-year-old Adam Elijah Robles of Leesburg, reached into the glove box to retrieve his wallet. A silver spoon with the residue of fentanyl was spotted in the glove box. A a search of Robles’ wallet turned up a gram of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Pennsylvania native as arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at $3,000 bond.