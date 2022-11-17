CDD 9 approves $397,465 bid to replace failed underdrain system at Atwood Bungalows

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors has approved a $397,465 bid to replace a failed drain system at the Atwood Bungalows.

The board on Thursday approved a bid of $397,465 from Ciraco Underground Inc. The same company was recently awarded a bid to repair the underdrain system at the Soulliere Villas in Community Development District 4.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management said there will be disruptions during the work in the villa community near the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

“There will be impact, because we are going to have to tear up the roads,” Brown said.

He added everything possible will be done to “ease the pain on residents.”