Thursday, November 17, 2022
Glass fusion sale set this weekend at SeaBreeze Recreation Center

By Staff Report

A glass fusion sale is set this weekend at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

The event will feature Christmas items, gifts, dishes, artwork and jewelry.

