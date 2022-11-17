59.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 17, 2022
type here...

Plenty of entertainment on tap in The Villages this holiday season

By Tony Violanti
Maestro Bill Doherty

The holiday season is here and for Maestro Bill Doherty and his singers, that means a musical trip to Broadway.

The concert is called “Broadway Showstoppers,” and will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center.
The list of show tunes comes from such classics as: “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” “Les Miserables,” and “West Side Story.”

Singers include: Heather Ard, Michelle Struhar, Victoria Sexton, Scotty Thomas and Sam Reynolds. Doherty will accompany them on piano.

Fans of Irish dance and music will enjoy “Celtic Angels Christmas,” Nov. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m.  in Savannah Center.

The Celtic Angels come to Savannah Center on Nov 27
The Celtic Angels come to Savannah Center on Nov. 27.


“A Christmas Carol,” will be on stage Nov. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. in Savannah.

In other holiday shows, Broadway veteran Alex Santoriello brings a cast of singers from his stage productions for “Carols By Candlelight,” Nov. 30-Dec. 3, at Savannah Center.
The cast features Dawn DiNome, Mary Jo Vitale and Clark Barrios. Also performing are Lee Mueller, Linda Payne, Bobbi Steele-Marotta and Violet Ray.  A donation will be made to the Rotary Club of The Villages.

Clark Barrios and Mary Jo Vitale will sing Christmas carols at Savannah Center.

The Villages Pop Chorus holds its annual holiday concert, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” on Dec. 5 at 3 and 6 p.m. in the North Lake Presbyterian Church. Both shows are sold out.

John Tesh was known for his television anchor duties, but the guy can sing and play piano.  He brings a “Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas” on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. to Savannah Center.

“A Wonderful Life,” is a television-movie staple this time of year, but those who remember to golden days of radio are in for a treat.
“It’s A Wonderful Life, Live From WVLG Radio,” will be presented Dec. 8 at 4 and 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. It’s basically a word performance of the classic film, directed by Frank Capra.
Spoiler alert: Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.

“The Wizards of Winter” is a gig for those who like a little rock and roll with their cookies and egg nog. It comes to Savannah Center on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Performers include members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, Rainbow, Alice Cooper and Blue Oyster Cult.

The Sharon will also feature music with a holiday flavor, including the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra, which plays its “Holiday Celebration” concerts on Dec. 18-19 at 7 p.m.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Long lines show that overcrowding is a problem

A Village of Fenney resident says that long lines show that overcrowding is a problem in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident who has been in The Villages for more than 23 years has something to say to all of those complaining about “overcrowding” in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The losing and grift continues

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t help but mock former President Trump after the GOP lost ground in the U.S. Senate in the mid-term elections.

The Morse family should keep it up!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident praises the evolution of The Villages and encourages the Morse family to “keep it up.”

Amenity fees putting a pinch on many Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says she loves living in The Villages. However, she no longer uses many of the amenities and would love to see some relief in her amenity fees.

Photos