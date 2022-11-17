Plenty of entertainment on tap in The Villages this holiday season

The holiday season is here and for Maestro Bill Doherty and his singers, that means a musical trip to Broadway.

The concert is called “Broadway Showstoppers,” and will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center.

The list of show tunes comes from such classics as: “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” “Les Miserables,” and “West Side Story.”

Singers include: Heather Ard, Michelle Struhar, Victoria Sexton, Scotty Thomas and Sam Reynolds. Doherty will accompany them on piano.

Fans of Irish dance and music will enjoy “Celtic Angels Christmas,” Nov. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. in Savannah Center.



“A Christmas Carol,” will be on stage Nov. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. in Savannah.

In other holiday shows, Broadway veteran Alex Santoriello brings a cast of singers from his stage productions for “Carols By Candlelight,” Nov. 30-Dec. 3, at Savannah Center.

The cast features Dawn DiNome, Mary Jo Vitale and Clark Barrios. Also performing are Lee Mueller, Linda Payne, Bobbi Steele-Marotta and Violet Ray. A donation will be made to the Rotary Club of The Villages.

The Villages Pop Chorus holds its annual holiday concert, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” on Dec. 5 at 3 and 6 p.m. in the North Lake Presbyterian Church. Both shows are sold out.

John Tesh was known for his television anchor duties, but the guy can sing and play piano. He brings a “Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas” on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. to Savannah Center.

“A Wonderful Life,” is a television-movie staple this time of year, but those who remember to golden days of radio are in for a treat.

“It’s A Wonderful Life, Live From WVLG Radio,” will be presented Dec. 8 at 4 and 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. It’s basically a word performance of the classic film, directed by Frank Capra.

Spoiler alert: Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.

“The Wizards of Winter” is a gig for those who like a little rock and roll with their cookies and egg nog. It comes to Savannah Center on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Performers include members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, Rainbow, Alice Cooper and Blue Oyster Cult.

The Sharon will also feature music with a holiday flavor, including the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra, which plays its “Holiday Celebration” concerts on Dec. 18-19 at 7 p.m.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.