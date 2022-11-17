Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter

Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board.

Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution” against the LSCDD board.

Several of the residents returned for CDD 7’s board meeting Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“You’ve cost us money, you’ve made us look ridiculous,” said Donald Jeffrey of the Village of Duval.

Residents have been furious since it was revealed that the SLCDD could abruptly sever its relationship with CDD 7 and cut off a host of services seamlessly enjoyed by residents, including landscaping and deed compliance services. Many had feared the potentially severed relationship could result in a loss of amenities for CDD 7 residents, however, the CDD 7 board has nothing to do with amenities, which are overseen by the Project Wide Advisory Committee in an advisory capacity for SLCDD.

Residents expressed their fears that CDD 7 could bring back the resolution and further rupture its already-bruised relationship with SLCDD.

“Anybody who was here at this meeting last month knows you didn’t kill it. It’s still out there. You could resurrect it any time you want,” Jeffrey said.

Daniel Otterson of the Village of Bonita took it a step further.

“I believe it’s your personal vendetta,” Otterson said.

Residents have alleged the CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti as well as other board members want conflict with the SLCCDD board, due to ongoing friction with the Developer. Sumter County Commission Don Wiley clearly articulated that theory earlier this year.

Village of Bonita resident Gilbert Windsor agreed that CDD 7 appears ready for battle, even if the residents suffer either through potential loss of services or paying $172,000 in legal fees for an independent counsel.

“All you want to do is fight,” Windsor said.

Vicenti said CDD 7 has risked the wrath of the Developer and his proxy, the SLCDD board, by asking questions on behalf of the residents.

“When you question the control of Sumter Landing they are going to come after you,” Vicenti said.

Selection of board chairman delayed until next month

The selection of the board chairman, vice chairman and the oath of newly elected supervisors was delayed until next month on the advice of legal counsel. Vicenti currently serves as the board’s chairman.