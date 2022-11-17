53.8 F
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Villager called before deed compliance hearing after fire destroys home

By Meta Minton

A Villager was called before a public hearing Thursday afternoon to answers questions about his home which was destroyed by fire and has yet to be rebuilt.

The home of James and Christine Noonan at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist was destroyed by fire in March. They had recently moved into the home after relocating from Illinois.

Deed compliance rules state that work after a fire should start within two months and be completed within eight months.

However, the Noonans had more bad luck after they got involved with a company that did not help them work to rebuild their home.

Jim and Christine Noonan and their two dogs escaped a blaze that consumed their home in The Villages
Jim and Christine Noonan and their two dogs escaped a blaze in March that destroyed their home in The Villages.

“They were more interested in billing the insurance company than building a home,” Noonan told the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors in the hearing at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Noonan also reached out to The Villages for assistance, but got nowhere.

“I was lucky to get a phone call returned,” Noonan said.

The Noonans home was engulfed in flames.
The Noonans’ home was engulfed in flames when the fire broke out in November.

The burned home was eventually demolished and now the site is an empty lot.

CDD 9 Chairman Jack Reimer, who lives in the area, said he frequently bicycles by the site.

“It is causing a problem for the neighbors,” Reimer said.

A small group of residents was at the public hearing, but did not speak.

Noonan asked for eight months to get the home rebuilt, however, supervisors expressed concern that with current market conditions, it might be difficult to make that timeline.

Supervisor Don “Smoke” Hickman expressed disappointment that The Villages hasn’t offered its expertise in this situation.

“Why can’t The Villages step in and build that house?” he asked.

The home has been demolished and there is an empty lot at 3000 Luraville Road
The home has been demolished and there is an empty lot at 3000 Luraville Road

After the Groudhog Day tornado in 2007, Hickman said The Villages provided amazing assistance to homeowners whose homes were damaged. He said it was a powerful example of what can be quickly accomplished, particularly when The Villages has the workforce and equipment to make something happen.

“That’s why The Villages ought to step to the plate,” Hickman said.

Community Standards recommended granting Noonan six months to rebuild the home. The board agreed with that recommendation, with the understanding that Noonan might be back to ask for an extension.

