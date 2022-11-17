William E. Wallace

53.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 17, 2022
By Staff Report
William “Billy” E. Wallace, 76, of Oxford, FL passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born January 19, 1946, in Wildwood, FL to Raymond Joseph and Jewell Louise (nee Connell) Wallace.

Billy graduated Wildwood High School and shortly after began working for the railroad, eventually retiring from Amtrak. Activities that caught his interest were bluegrass music, playing his guitar, singing, gardening, fixing most mechanical items and spending the day traveling to yard sales or flea markets for the next big find. Billy was a member and a deacon of First Baptist Church of Wildwood. He loved the Lord, his church and his Sunday School class. He was a dedicated family man and loved them all with his whole heart.

Billy’s greatest gift was making folks smile and laugh. Making them feel good if only for a moment. He used to say… “I can fix anything, but the crack-of-dawn and a broken heart.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Darrell Wallace; sisters: Marcia Crisp and Brenda Parrish and grand-daughter, Haley Cobb.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 yrs. Linda Sue (nee Mills) Wallace; daughters: Debbie Wallace and Julie (Richard) Cobb; grandchild, Tyler (Amanda) Cobb; brothers: Dennis (Pam) Wallace, Joey (Susan) Wallace and Rodney (Debra) Wallace and many other loving family and friends and his miniature Dachshund, Holly.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at First Baptist Church of Wildwood, 402 Oxford Street, Wildwood, FL 34785. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

