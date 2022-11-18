CDD 5 records huge drop in number of deed compliance complaints

Community Development District 5 has recorded a huge drop in the number of deed compliance complaints thanks to a decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints.

There were 367 deed compliance complaints in 2020 in CDD 5. That number fell to 58 complaints the following year and 28 complaints so far this year.

In 2020, CDD 5 took the bold step to eliminate acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance violations. Today, anyone reporting deed compliance violations in Ashland, Belvedere, Bonnybrook, Bridgeport at Lake Miona, Liberty Park, Lynnhaven, Poinciana, Sunset Pointe and Winifred must give their name.

“All in all, the process is still working,” Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong said in a report Friday to CDD 5 supervisors.

CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow said the change has eliminated the bulk of frivolous complaints.

“The ones we are getting in are legitimate,” Kadow said.

He said the process was being manipulated by vengeful neighbors and trolls.

“Some people made a hobby of going around and looking for violations. We put an end to that,” Kadow said.

Should other CDDs follow suit and get rid of the anonymous complaint process? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]