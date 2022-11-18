60.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 18, 2022
type here...

District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Community Development District 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Monday, Nov. 28.

Lady Lake/Lake County

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), Thursday collection will be moved to Friday, Nov. 25 and Friday collection will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 26.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation or recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash will be collected on Monday, Nov. 28. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

With the increase in population, why are amenity fees going up?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks why amenity fees are going up while the population is increasing so rapidly?

Villagers upset about outsiders

A reader from “the outside” has a message for Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers need a break on amenity fees

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents are dealing with higher costs and need a break on amenity fees.

You have to work to be able to enjoy your retirement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says people can enjoy their retirement - if they work hard.

Long lines show that overcrowding is a problem

A Village of Fenney resident says that long lines show that overcrowding is a problem in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos