53 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 18, 2022
type here...

Frederick Charles Ross

By Staff Report
Frederick Charles Ross
Frederick Charles Ross

Frederick Charles Ross (Fritz), 85, passed away on November, 9th 2022 in Summerfield, FL. Fritz was born in Erie, PA on January 19, 1937 to Robert and Madeline Ross. He spent most of his life in Erie, PA working and raising his family. He moved to Summerfield, FL in 2004.

Fritz was a Produce Manager at Loblaws grocery store in Erie, PA for 33 years. He owned his own floor care company, Freddy’s Fussy Floorcare which was his pride and joy. He enjoyed bowling at St. Mary’s Club in Erie, PA and loved to golf and fish. We will miss his quick wit and sense of humor for he loved to tell jokes and laugh.

In addition to his wife Rose Marie Ross, Fritz is survived by his children Patrick (Adiodi) Ross, Timothy Ross and Valarie (Jerry) Moore. He is also survived by grandchildren Ian Ross, Amanda (Hunter) Ross-Jackson, Ryan Delfft, Connor Delfft and Caitlin Delfft; sister Shirley Stees, of Colorado Springs, CO. He is preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie Ross.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town at www.Boystown.org. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, FL followed by a luncheon in the Community Center.

The service will be live-streamed and can be accessed at 9:50 AM on November 22, 2022 and can be seen up to 2 weeks from the date of airing at https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-for-fritz-ross-ijvgtbwxw5utyxutgwsc.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need a break on amenity fees

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents are dealing with higher costs and need a break on amenity fees.

You have to work to be able to enjoy your retirement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says people can enjoy their retirement - if they work hard.

Long lines show that overcrowding is a problem

A Village of Fenney resident says that long lines show that overcrowding is a problem in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident who has been in The Villages for more than 23 years has something to say to all of those complaining about “overcrowding” in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The losing and grift continues

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t help but mock former President Trump after the GOP lost ground in the U.S. Senate in the mid-term elections.

Photos