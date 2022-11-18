Frederick Charles Ross (Fritz), 85, passed away on November, 9th 2022 in Summerfield, FL. Fritz was born in Erie, PA on January 19, 1937 to Robert and Madeline Ross. He spent most of his life in Erie, PA working and raising his family. He moved to Summerfield, FL in 2004.

Fritz was a Produce Manager at Loblaws grocery store in Erie, PA for 33 years. He owned his own floor care company, Freddy’s Fussy Floorcare which was his pride and joy. He enjoyed bowling at St. Mary’s Club in Erie, PA and loved to golf and fish. We will miss his quick wit and sense of humor for he loved to tell jokes and laugh.

In addition to his wife Rose Marie Ross, Fritz is survived by his children Patrick (Adiodi) Ross, Timothy Ross and Valarie (Jerry) Moore. He is also survived by grandchildren Ian Ross, Amanda (Hunter) Ross-Jackson, Ryan Delfft, Connor Delfft and Caitlin Delfft; sister Shirley Stees, of Colorado Springs, CO. He is preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie Ross.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town at www.Boystown.org. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, FL followed by a luncheon in the Community Center.

The service will be live-streamed and can be accessed at 9:50 AM on November 22, 2022 and can be seen up to 2 weeks from the date of airing at https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-for-fritz-ross-ijvgtbwxw5utyxutgwsc.