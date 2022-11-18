Golf cart driver transported from scene of crash near Freedom Pointe

A golf cart driver was transported from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe.

The Atomic golf cart struck a light pole at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Buenos Aires Boulevard.

The Villages Public Safety Department removed the driver from the golf cart using a backboard, according to a witness. The driver was loaded into an ambulance and transported from the scene.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene of the crash, but the investigation was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.