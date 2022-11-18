62.9 F
The Villages
Friday, November 18, 2022
Golf cart driver transported from scene of crash near Freedom Pointe

By Staff Report

A golf cart driver was transported from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe.

The Atomic golf cart struck a light pole at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Buenos Aires Boulevard.

The Atomic golf cart crashed into a light pole Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe.
Members of The Villages Public Safety Department freed the driver from the Atomic golf cart Friday afternoon following the crash.
Emergency personnel were at the scene of the golf cart accident Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe.

The Villages Public Safety Department removed the driver from the golf cart using a backboard, according to a witness. The driver was loaded into an ambulance and transported from the scene.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene of the crash, but the investigation was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Photos