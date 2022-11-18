Supervisors to decide on fine forgiveness at flipped property with sad history

Community Development District 6 supervisors are divided on fine forgiveness at a flipped property at a home with a sad history.

The home at 1671 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square was owned by the late David Frank Kablitz. He purchased it for $170,800 in 2014 with his wife, who preceded him in death.

During his final years, the widower fell victim to theft by a youthful neighbor, who was recently sentenced to prison. There were complaints about a dead palm tree, overgrown grass and weeds at the villa.

After Kablitz’s death, the home, which was in foreclosure, was not wanted by a sister.

The villa was picked up this past January for $206,100 by Southern Properties Florida LLC. In March, that company sold the home for $299,800 to a woman from Ontario, Canada.

There are more than $8,600 in outstanding fines at the home.

Supervisor Linda Grzesik said it would be nearly impossible to collect from the new owner or the deceased previous property owner.

“It’s non-collectible,” said Grzeisk, who fears CDD 6 would get stuck with legal fees.

However, CDD 6 Board Chairman John Callandro said he wasn’t quite willing to raise the white flag. He complained that banks and mortgage companies, “Thumb their nose at us.”

The board agreed to reconsider the issue at a future meeting.