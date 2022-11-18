Village of Sunset Pointe resident wins appointment to CDD 5 board

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has been appointed to the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

Mark Schweikert won a majority of votes Friday at the CDD 5 board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

He will complete a term that was vacated when Supervisor Reed Panos opted to run for the Sumter County Commission. Panos lost the August primary to Roberta Ulrich and later indicated he would like to continue as a supervisor in CDD 5. He was required to go through the application process along with four other Villagers who expressed interest in the vacancy. All five applicants were interviewed by the board members.

Chairman Gary Kadow and Supervisor Gerald Knoll voted for Schweikert. Supervisor Gerald Ferlisi voted for Panos. Supervisor Walter Martin voted for Chic Martin (the two men are not related.)

Schweikert and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2016. They moved to The Villages full time in January 2020. They moved here from Ohio where Schweikert was an elected municipal court judge from 1995 to 2006 and was director of the Ohio Judicial Conference from 2006 to 2016. He attended Oak Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio State University and the Salmon P. Chase Collage of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

The term to which Schweikert was appointed runs through 2024.