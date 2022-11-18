Villager charged with trying to kill wife hopes to be released on bond

A Villager charged with trying to kill his wife is hoping to be released on bond.

George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

His attorney, Jaimie Washo Spivey, has filed a motion in Sumter County Court seeking his release. She is asking that bond be set at $50,000.

In the motion, the attorney argues that Hachey has no prior criminal history. She said that he lived most of his life in Massachusetts and was a college professor at Bently University. She said he has three children, who all live in the New England area.

She said that Hachey would be willing to wear an ankle monitor and a “special condition” of his release would be that he not return to The Villages.

On the day of the attack, Hachey’s 68-year-old wife was able to call 911, after being stabbed in the legs, abdomen and chest.

“Don’t let me die,” she implored Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, who kicked open a bedroom door and found her on the floor of the home she shared with her husband on San Marino Drive.

Deputies had entered the home after breaking a sliding glass door when no one responded to the door bell.

The wife gave deputies “a dying declaration,” indicating it was her husband who had stabbed her.

She said he had told her, “You’ve ruined my life, and now I’m going to end yours.” She was wearing underwear and a yellow shirt when she was stabbed in the bathroom. She was able to crawl to a bedroom where she called for help. She survived the attack.

Deputies found Hachey in a recliner in the living room. He had inflicted “deep cuts” on his wrists and across his throat, using the same pocket knife he had used to stab his wife. A paramedic who helped transport Hachey to Ocala Regional Medical Center, told deputies that Hachey told him, “I just tried killing my wife. I don’t want help, I want to die.”

Hachey’s wife filed for divorce on Aug. 29.