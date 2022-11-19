63.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 19, 2022
type here...

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Living in The Villages for 22 years, my 10 years employment in the Recreation Department and my wife working as a real estate agent has allowed us to know of the innerworkings of the District and the Developer.
Since my career as a business consultant I could see many cost-saving policies that could be implemented to help control the increases in the amenity fees. I have expressed these concerns a number of times but received no positive response. It is a matter of taking a hard look at item per item of the costs in every department of The Villages. The response is the usual, “If I don’t spend what I was budgeted for and I cut costs, they will cut my budget.” This is typical government budget talk and always the government needs to “increase” their budget! Maybe they need to cut COSTS from time to time as a business has to do at times to stay in business.  If anyone is interested in cost savings I will give you a list. Thanks for reading.

Terrance Wilson
Village of Santiago

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t confuse snowbird season with ‘overcrowding’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to a previous letter writer about overcrowding in The Villages.

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that HUD housing could ruin The Villages.

With the increase in population, why are amenity fees going up?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks why amenity fees are going up while the population is increasing so rapidly?

Villagers upset about outsiders

A reader from “the outside” has a message for Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos