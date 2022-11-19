63.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Mark your calendar for changes in trash pickup schedule over Thanksgiving

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Community Development District 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Monday, Nov. 28.

Lady Lake/Lake County

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), Thursday collection will be moved to Friday, Nov. 25 and Friday collection will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 26.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation or recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash will be collected on Monday, Nov. 28. 

