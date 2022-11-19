63.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 19, 2022
type here...

More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system

By Meta Minton

More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument.

Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.

“It’s time for all CDDs to follow CDD 5’s leadership and get rid of anonymous complaints. The proof is in the numbers,” said Donnie Hanberry of the Village of Fenney.

Villager George Graham agrees that the data suggests it’s time to end anonymous complaints.

“Now there is some history from CDD 5 as to what happens when the anonymous complaint system is eliminated, and only complaints from people and neighbors willing to give their name are pursued. It appears that the complaints dropped to about 10 percent of what they were, taking an unnecessary burden off the deed compliance department. I think that the other districts should also eliminate the anonymous complaints as well,” he said.

Jim Christie of the Village of Caroline hopes that supervisors in other districts are paying attention.

“I am in District 6, but I believe what District 5 did to eliminate anonymous complaints is what should be done throughout The Villages. Allowing people to file a complaint without responsibility is ridiculous and encourages frivolous or vengeful complaints  discriminating to a single household as we have seen numerous times as with the little white crosses,” Christie said.

Holly Black of the Village of Fernandina agrees that the practice of anonymous deed complaints should be eliminated throughout The Villages.

“We then could perhaps return to being, ‘the friendliest hometown,’” she said.

Share your thoughts on the anonymous complaint system at [email protected].

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

A Village of Santiago resident who previously worked for the Recreation Department has some ideas on cost cutting that could prevent further hikes in amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t confuse snowbird season with ‘overcrowding’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to a previous letter writer about overcrowding in The Villages.

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that HUD housing could ruin The Villages.

With the increase in population, why are amenity fees going up?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks why amenity fees are going up while the population is increasing so rapidly?

Photos