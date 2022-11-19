63.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens

By Meta Minton

A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages.

The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe.

Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.

The lanai screens are torn at a home at 1889 Blythewood Loop
The lanai screens are torn at a home at 1889 Blythewood Loop.
1889 Blythewood Loop
1889 Blythewood Loop

However, no progress has been made and fines at the troubled property now top more than $21,000, as daily fines continue to add up.

Community Development District 5 supervisors re-examined the situation during a meeting Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. It is likely the property will be brought back for another public hearing. Among the options that could be considered would be the forgiveness of the fines.

