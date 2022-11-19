Villager killed in crash after making U-turn into path of SUV

A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County.

The 73-year-old Villager was at the wheel of a 2021 Honda CRV at 1:57 p.m. traveling southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane when he attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When he was making the U-turn, his vehicle entered into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Eustis. The vehicles collided and a 19-year-old man traveling as a passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.

The Villager was transported to AdventHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The teen passenger was transported to a hospital in Sanford with serious injuries. The teen driver of the second SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.