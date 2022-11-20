51.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 20, 2022
type here...

96-year-old Villager in golf cart ran red light prior to crash

By Meta Minton

A 96-year-old Villager in a golf cart ran a red light prior to a crash in which he was injured.

The Village of Santo Domingo resident was driving a blue 2018 Atomic golf cart at 3:09 p.m. Friday on the multi-modal path along  El Camino Real near Freedom Pointe when he ran a red light at the intersection of Buenos Aires Boulevard and drove into the path of a white 1997 Toyota Avalon driven by a 90-year-old Stonecrest woman, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Atomic golf cart crashed into a wall Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe
The Atomic golf cart went on to crash into a light pole Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe.
Members of The Villlages Public Safety Department freed the driver from the Atomic golf cart Friday afternoon following the crash
Members of The Villages Public Safety Department freed the driver from the Atomic golf cart Friday afternoon following the crash.

The front of the golf cart struck the left side of the Stonecrester’s car, which had been southbound on Buenos Aires Boulevard. The golf cart went on to strike a light pole.

The Villager was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. He was ticketed for running a red light.

The Stonecrest woman was not injured.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where are these stuck-up Villagers?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says that she has not experienced the rude, stuck-up Villagers that others have complained about.

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends it’s the full-time residents, not the snowbirds, who really support the restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase residents writes that he is extremely angry that former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is behind bars.

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

A Village of Santiago resident who previously worked for the Recreation Department has some ideas on cost cutting that could prevent further hikes in amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos