96-year-old Villager in golf cart ran red light prior to crash

A 96-year-old Villager in a golf cart ran a red light prior to a crash in which he was injured.

The Village of Santo Domingo resident was driving a blue 2018 Atomic golf cart at 3:09 p.m. Friday on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real near Freedom Pointe when he ran a red light at the intersection of Buenos Aires Boulevard and drove into the path of a white 1997 Toyota Avalon driven by a 90-year-old Stonecrest woman, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The front of the golf cart struck the left side of the Stonecrester’s car, which had been southbound on Buenos Aires Boulevard. The golf cart went on to strike a light pole.

The Villager was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. He was ticketed for running a red light.

The Stonecrest woman was not injured.