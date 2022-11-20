Defense attorney wants psychological evaluation of 75-year-old Villager

A defense attorney wants a psychological evaluation of a 75-year-old Villager who has been jailed without bond.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She is being represented by the public defender’s office which has asked that she undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if she is competent.

Her time behind bars began after an arrest in June on a charge of driving under the influence. Chandler had been at the wheel of the black 2013 Mercedes when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler had been sentenced Aug. 23 to probation, but violated her probation by failing to show up for her work detail. After spending 11 days in jail, she drove her Mercedes to her probation office, despite the fact her license had been suspended as part of her DUI sentence. She has been jailed since that ill-fated visit to the probation office.