New sushi restaurant coming to Lake Deaton Plaza

A new sushi restaurant is coming to Lake Deaton Plaza.

Kumo Sushi & Hibachi will be located in what is now a shell building located at 635 Kristine Way. The restaurant will be 2,400-square-feet.

Construction is expected to begin in January.

The architect is GreenLogic LLC of Gotha. The general contractor is Kingdom Construction of Wildwood.

Lake Deaton Plaza has seen a huge increase in retail traffic since the opening of the Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge in 2020.