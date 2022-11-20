New sushi restaurant coming to Lake Deaton Plaza

A new sushi restaurant is coming to Lake Deaton Plaza.
Kumo Sushi & Hibachi will be located in what is now a shell building located at 635 Kristine Way. The restaurant will be 2,400-square-feet.
Construction is expected to begin in January.
The architect is GreenLogic LLC of Gotha. The general contractor is Kingdom Construction of Wildwood.
Lake Deaton Plaza has seen a huge increase in retail traffic since the opening of the Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge in 2020.