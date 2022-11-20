50.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 20, 2022
New sushi restaurant coming to Lake Deaton Plaza

By Staff Report

A new sushi restaurant is coming to Lake Deaton Plaza.

Kumo Sushi & Hibachi will be located in what is now a shell building located at 635 Kristine Way. The restaurant will be 2,400-square-feet.

Construction is expected to begin in January.

The architect is GreenLogic LLC of Gotha. The general contractor is Kingdom Construction of Wildwood.

Sushi is a staple rice dish of Japanese cuisine, consisting of cooked rice flavored with vinegar and a variety of vegetable, egg or raw seafood garnishes and served cold.

Lake Deaton Plaza has seen a huge increase in retail traffic since the opening of the Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge in 2020.

