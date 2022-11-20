50.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 20, 2022
type here...

Sheriff’s office will be collecting bicycles for children at Lake Miona Recreation Center

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s annual bicycle collection event is set for Dec. 2 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The hours will be 8 a.m. until noon.

For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmas time.

This year’s event for collecting and repairing these bikes will take place at the north end of the parking lot, which will become an outdoor bicycle drop-off and repair facility. The bikes will be unloaded, washed, tires inflated, test ridden, minor repairs made (by volunteers from the cycling community) then loaded onto trailers to be distributed by the sheriff’s office in time for Christmas.

Volunteers refurbish bicycles at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

If you have a gently used bicycle you would like to donate, drop them off at the Lake Miona Recreation Center at the above time and date. If you will not be available at that time, you can deliver your donation any time to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

If you have questions, email Dave Lawrence at [email protected] or call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in The Villages at (352) 689-4604.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends it’s the full-time residents, not the snowbirds, who really support the restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase residents writes that he is extremely angry that former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is behind bars.

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

A Village of Santiago resident who previously worked for the Recreation Department has some ideas on cost cutting that could prevent further hikes in amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t confuse snowbird season with ‘overcrowding’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to a previous letter writer about overcrowding in The Villages.

Photos