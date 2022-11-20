50.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 20, 2022
type here...

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.

Diana Gizzi
Village of Monarch Grove

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase residents writes that he is extremely angry that former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is behind bars.

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

A Village of Santiago resident who previously worked for the Recreation Department has some ideas on cost cutting that could prevent further hikes in amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t confuse snowbird season with ‘overcrowding’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to a previous letter writer about overcrowding in The Villages.

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that HUD housing could ruin The Villages.

Photos