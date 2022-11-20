Villagers must follow guidelines when decorating entrances

If your Village plans to decorate the Gate House or Village/Villa Entry sign for the holidays, the District Boards have adopted an updated Holiday Decoration Policy. This excludes postal stations.

Prior to installation, residents must submit a design to District Property Management at 1026 Canal St., The Villages or email [email protected] and sign the Activity Release of Liability.

Click here to see the full District Holiday Decoration Policy.

You may also contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022 for additional information.