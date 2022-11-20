51.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 20, 2022
type here...

Villager’s son free on bond after latest arrest by drug strike team

By Staff Report
Stephen Cefaratti 1
Stephen Cefaratti

A Villager’s son is free on bond after his latest arrest, this time by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team.

Stephen Cefaratti, 57, who lives with his mother at 3205 Riverton Road in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested by UDEST officers in Marion County this past week on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released Saturday after posting $6,000 bond.

Cefaratti has a long history of arrests.

In 2019, he was arrested with a crack pipe after he was pulled over and a K-9 alerted on his vehicle.

Cefaratti had been arrested in 2014 after he was caught driving on a suspended license.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where are these stuck-up Villagers?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says that she has not experienced the rude, stuck-up Villagers that others have complained about.

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends it’s the full-time residents, not the snowbirds, who really support the restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase residents writes that he is extremely angry that former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is behind bars.

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

A Village of Santiago resident who previously worked for the Recreation Department has some ideas on cost cutting that could prevent further hikes in amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos