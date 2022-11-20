Villager’s son free on bond after latest arrest by drug strike team

A Villager’s son is free on bond after his latest arrest, this time by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team.

Stephen Cefaratti, 57, who lives with his mother at 3205 Riverton Road in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested by UDEST officers in Marion County this past week on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released Saturday after posting $6,000 bond.

Cefaratti has a long history of arrests.

In 2019, he was arrested with a crack pipe after he was pulled over and a K-9 alerted on his vehicle.

Cefaratti had been arrested in 2014 after he was caught driving on a suspended license.