Villager’s son sentenced to 30 days in jail after speeding arrest

A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding is serving a 30-day jail sentence.

Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was sentenced last week in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended. He had been jailed earlier this month after skipping a court date in the case.

Brennan had been at the wheel of a black Dodge Challenger “traveling at a high rate of speed” in April when he was pacing a BMW in the area of County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Challenger was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour. During a traffic stop, the officer learned that Brennan has a suspended license and multiple previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native also was arrested this past September when his black Dodge Challenger was pulled over for traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone in Wildwood. A search of the vehicle turned up 3.5 grams of marijuana, two marijuana grinders, two smoking pipes and rolling papers with multiple burnt marijuana cigarettes.